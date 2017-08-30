First Mocktails & Canvas sees high attendanceEvents
Twenty-five students participated in Mocktails & Canvas Aug. 30. Blake Jeffers | The Volante

First Mocktails & Canvas sees high attendance

August 30th, 2017 Events, Verve comments

Twenty-five students prepared mocktails and painted mermaids in the Muenster University Center Wednesday night.

Kassitti Balomenos, the event organizer, shows an example to attendees. Blake Jeffers / The Volante

Kassitti Balomenos, the event’s organizer, said she enjoyed painting and meeting new people.

“We are going to paint a picture, drink some mocktails and have some fun,” Balomenos said before the event began.

One student who attended was Morgan Kistler, a sophomore communications major.

“(It’s) just like a stress-free way to relax and have fun and no one judges how good or bad you are at painting,” she said. “That’s what I like most about it because I’m not a good painter. It’s just a fun environment to meet new people.”

Dane La Fleur a sophomore business major, said he was impressed by the event.

“It sounded like a fun, free event and so far it has fulfilled my expectations,” he said while painting.

Correction at 10:45 p.m. – In an earlier version, La Fleur’s name was spelled incorrectly. The Volante regrets this error.

