First Mocktails & Canvas sees high attendance

Twenty-five students participated in Mocktails & Canvas Aug. 30. Blake Jeffers | The Volante

Twenty-five students prepared mocktails and painted mermaids in the Muenster University Center Wednesday night.

Kassitti Balomenos, the event’s organizer, said she enjoyed painting and meeting new people.

“We are going to paint a picture, drink some mocktails and have some fun,” Balomenos said before the event began.

One student who attended was Morgan Kistler, a sophomore communications major.

“(It’s) just like a stress-free way to relax and have fun and no one judges how good or bad you are at painting,” she said. “That’s what I like most about it because I’m not a good painter. It’s just a fun environment to meet new people.”

Dane La Fleur a sophomore business major, said he was impressed by the event.

“It sounded like a fun, free event and so far it has fulfilled my expectations,” he said while painting.

Correction at 10:45 p.m. – In an earlier version, La Fleur’s name was spelled incorrectly. The Volante regrets this error.