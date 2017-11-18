Coyote men’s basketball takes down Grambling State Tigers

The Coyote men's basketball team upset Grambling State 84-55 in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday night. Logan Rahn | The Volante

Following the women’s upset earlier in the day, the Coyote men’s basketball team saw success in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center agains the Grambling State Tigers Saturday. The Coyotes led the entire game, ending with a score of 84-55.

Both halves saw the Coyotes dominating in points, with the Tigers never surpassing.

Junior Tyler Hagedorn scored the most points at 15. Senior Carlton Hurst and sophomore Tyler Peterson followed with 10 points, and senior Nick Fuller and sophomore Triston Simpson both added 9 to the Coyotes’ score.

Hurst said at a press conference the team did well in a lot of aspects.

“One of the things we did well was we shared the ball, we really got our chemistry going,” Hurst said.

Fuller said the Tigers had some strong points in the game.

“They threw a lot of defenses at us that we haven’t seen,” Fuller said. “Once we really got going, we really moved the ball well, got some open looks, got some good drives, got to the free throw line, which is definitely beneficial for us.”

Head coach Craig Smith said the team has been working on a lot in practice.

“Defense has been our calling card,” Smith said. “Certainly we’ll continue that through our first card.”

The Coyotes had a big win defensively, Smith said.

“It was exciting to see how we would play tonight,” Smith said.

The Coyote men take on Mount Marty Monday night in the SCSC.