Coyotes beat Nicholls State University 38-31

November 27th, 2017 Football, Sports comments

The Coyote football team earned a win in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The team beat Nicholls State University 38-31 in Thibodaux, LA.

Though the team had a few gaps to close in the game, USD ended up making their final touchdown at 2:28 in the final quarter, a 10-yard pass from quarterback Chris Streveler to senior Brandt Van Roekel.

Van Roekel set a Coyote record while in Louisiana— he’s now the ninth football player in USD program history to reach 100 career catches, and passed 1,500 yards, according to GoYotes.

Sohomores Dakarai Allen and Trystn Ducker each scored a touchdown in the game. Ducker’s was the offensive play of the game with a 75-yard catch.

Now 8-4, the Coyotes will take on Sam Houston State next Saturday in Huntsville, TX.

Cheyenne Alexis is a senior at the University of South Dakota from Omaha, Nebraska. She is majoring in media & journalism with a minor in creative writing. She currently works as the managing editor for the Volante.

