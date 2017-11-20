Coyotes to compete in FCS playoffs for first timeFootball
The Coyotes, who are 7-4 this season, are going to the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history. The Coyotes play Nicolls State in Thibodaux, LA Saturday. Leah Dusterhoft | The Volante

Coyotes to compete in FCS playoffs for first time

November 20th, 2017 Football, Sports comments

After a loss to rival South Dakota State University Saturday, it was unknown whether the Coyotes had a spot in the FCS playoffs.

The team received the news that they’ll be headed to the playoffs Sunday, and are ranked No. 18 in the final FCS Coaches Poll of the regular season, according to GoYotes.

Head coach Bob Nielson said on the Coyote Report that the Nicholls State is a “good team.”

“Obviously, every team that’s in the playoffs is a very great football team, and they represent the things that good playoff teams have,” he said. “They’re a team you have to execute against all phases, because they’re not a team that makes a lot of mistakes.”

The football team is headed to Thibodaux, LA, to face off against the Nicholls State Colonels (8-3), who are ranked No. 22 in the FCS playoffs list. Kick-off is set at 3 p.m.

