Women dominate at Wichita State

The Coyote women had a successful day in Wichita, Kan. The Coyotes, 2-1, beat the Wichita State Shockers 62-48.

Junior Allison Arens led the Coyotes in points with 13, followed by junior Jaycee Bradley and sophomore Ciara Duffy with 10. Sophomore Madison McKeever had 9 points.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said the team played well “against a tough and physical team in Wichita State.”

“Our ‘Fine a Way’ attitude allowed us to overcome some adversity in the fourth quarter and pick up a key road victory,” she said.

The Coyote women travel to Cancun for the Cancun Challenge next week to take on Oklahoma State, Indiana State and Tennessee Nov. 23-25.