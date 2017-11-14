Women’s basketball home opener results in win over Creighton

Junior Allison Arens makes a drive toward the basket against Creighton University Tuesday night in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Logan Rahn | The Volante

The Coyotes (1-1) were victorious in their home opener Tuesday night, defeating the Creighton Bluejays (1-1) 73-68 in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

After a close loss against Iowa State Friday, the Coyotes delivered against the Bluejays in an attempt to get their season back on track. Though Creighton cut the lead close at several points in the game, the Coyotes kept the lead all game.

Junior Allison Arens led the winning effort for the Coyotes in scoring 19 points, followed by senior Kate Liveringhouse with 18 points.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said at the press conference the team “faced adversity in the fourth quarter,” but ultimately held their own defensively despite the runs by the Bluejays.

“I thought we not only did a much better job defensively tonight, but we also did a much better job of taking care of the basketball,” she said. “We had a goal of finishing with less than 10 turnovers and we finished with seven.”

Plitzuweit said the crowd was a big factor in the game, especially in the fourth quarter.

“The crowd in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center was a critical sixth-man for us tonight, especially as the game got close down the stretch,” she said.

The Coyotes will travel to Kansas for a matchup with Wichita State Nov. 18.