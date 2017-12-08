Be grateful this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, it’s important for students to realize all the things they already have and to think about what they’re grateful for.

Often during the winter season the mindset gears toward wanting. Whether it’s wanting the latest gadgets, clothes, makeup, etc., many people seem to have their wants on their minds.

The problem with concentrating solely on what’s lacking is that it adds stress. People become constantly reminded that life might be so much better with a new phone, laptop or even a set of headphones.

Instead students should consider what they already have — a roof over their heads, clothes that fit and plenty of access to food and clean drinking water.

Electronics, while fun, shouldn’t define a person’s happiness. People should focus on their priorities and what life has already given them.

Studies have shown that those who have a more grateful attitude towards life in general sleep better versus those who over worry about what they want and don’t have.

College already provides students with a constant buffet of stress, so adding more unnecessary items toward what students worry about wouldn’t be beneficial in the long run.

Negative parts of life happen every day, it’s unavoidable, but there are ways to combat the negative and spin them around in order to let the positive aspects of life shine through.

When I was going through a rough patch a little over a year ago, a friend suggested that I write down three things I was feeling and then write down five things I was grateful for.

While that rough patch in my life didn’t go away completely, the result was I felt a little bit better and I was less sad and able to concentrate on what made me truly happy.

Some examples of what I found to be grateful for were: I had access to food for the day, I had a sister I could call and I had two cats waiting for me when I went back home for break.

Unhappiness comes from the constant urge to want what isn’t already available. True happiness is always worth the wait.

There’s nothing wrong with seeing the light in a cloudy day and realizing that anything a person could ever want has most likely already been given to them.