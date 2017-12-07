Photo gallery: Coyotes top Bulldogs 93-65

Photo gallery: Coyotes top Bulldogs 93-65Men's Basketball
The USD men's basketball team upset the Drake Bulldogs Wednesday in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center 93-65. The team is 4-0 at home. Logan Rahn | The Volante

December 7th, 2017 Men's Basketball

The Coyote men’s basketball team upset the Drake Bulldogs in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs came close a few times in the first half, even surpassing the Coyotes a few times, but USD pushed through the first half with a four-point lead, 47-43. The Coyotes came back strong in the second half, securing an almost 30-point lead in the second half before ending the score 93-65.

Sophomore Triston Simpson  led the team in scoring points with 18, including four three-pointers. Junior Trey Burch-Manning made 17 points to follow, junior Tyler Hagedorn made 16 and junior Matt Mooney had 14. The Coyotes shot at 56.9 percent from the field.

“I thought our guys had a good run to end the first half,” said head coach Craig Smith at a press conference. “I thought that momentum carried us into halftime.”

The team is now 4-0 at home and 8-3 this season. The Coyotes take on Eastern Washington Sunday at 1 p.m. in the SCSC.

USD vs. Drake

Cheyenne Alexis is a senior at the University of South Dakota from Omaha, Nebraska. She is majoring in media & journalism with a minor in creative writing. She currently works as the managing editor for the Volante.

