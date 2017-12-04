USD football player arrested on new rape charge

Sophomore football player Dale Williamson has been charged with one count of second-degree rape in addition to the previous charge of attempted second-degree rape levied against him in October.

Williamson turned himself in to Clay County Sheriff’s Office following a Nov. 21 warrant for his arrest.

According to the Argus Leader, documents say the new arrest stems from an incident that took place March 3, but didn’t state the location in which it took place.

Williamson was previously arrested and charged with attempted second-degree rape following an incident on Oct. 21 in which junior teammate Danny Rambo was also arrested and charged with second-degree rape.

Both were released from Clay County Jail on Oct. 31 on bond. Williamson is now being held on a $50,025 bond.