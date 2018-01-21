Coyotes win 70-46 against Mavericks

Junior guard Allison Arens drives to the end of the court during the Coyote women's basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks Saturday in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes upset the Mavericks 70-46. Edrick Louidor | The Volante

The Coyote women’s basketball team continued their winning streak Saturday, beating the Omaha Mavericks 70-46.

The Coyotes came out strong in the first quarter, leading with a score of 25-10. They kept control of the game in the first half, but had to adapt when the Mavericks toughened up their defense and became more aggressive in the third quarter. There were a total of 10 turnovers for the Coyotes and they struggled rebounding.

“When teams are playing aggressive defense like that, things do get a little sloppy,” junior guard Allison Arens said at a press conference.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said the team defended well throughout the game, and the Mavericks really came out to play after the first half.

“In the second half I thought Omaha did a really nice job of really driving it aggressively, getting some shots off, and then having us out of position to rebound,” Plitzuweit said. “We have to continue to grow and get better; we need to be a better rebounding team.”

The third quarter ended with the score of 28-51, with the Coyotes still holding on to their lead.

Top scorers for the Coyotes were Arens with 18 points followed closely by sophomore guard Madison McKeever with 15. Arens had the most steals for the Coyotes with four throughout the game. For the Mavericks, junior center Courtney Vaccher had a total of 13 points and below her was junior guard Ellie Brecht with eight. Brecht had four steals for the Mavericks.

The Coyotes face off against South Dakota State University in Brookings Jan. 25.