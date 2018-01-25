Player of the Pack: Allison Howard

Cheyenne Alexis | The Volante

Allison Howard is a sophomore double majoring in political science and communications who plays cross country and track.

Ali Boysen: Why did you choose cross country and track?

Allison Howard: I think it takes a lot of passion because it takes so much focus. When you run it’s like this all-consuming kind of pain and it just takes so much effort that it’s like therapeutic. That’s why I like it.

AB: What was one of the main factors of you coming here (USD)?

AH: My sister. I have a sister that actually goes to USD.

AB: Can you describe your experience being a student athlete here at USD?

AH: I feel like USD does a really good job of being supportive of student athletes. I feel like we have a lot of resources.