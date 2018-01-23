USD student announces candidacy for state House of Representatives

USD student announces candidacy for state House of RepresentativesAround Town
Campaign logo for the Ries Campaign. Submitted Photo/ The Volante

January 23rd, 2018

Brett Ries, a sophomore political science and criminal justice double major, announced his candidacy for a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives for District 5 on Saturday morning.

A press release from the Ries campaign said he’s running to put South Dakotans first.

Brett Ries, a sophomore political science and criminal justice double major, is campaigning for the South Dakota House of Representatives. Submitted Photo | The Volante

“I am excited to begin my campaign for the South Dakota House of Representatives,” Ries said. “The people are getting tired of partisan politics, and I am too. That’s why I’m running, and it’s why my campaign slogan is ‘For the People, Not the Party.”

Part of Ries’ platform is to create real, positive change, according to the press release.

“I aim to transcend party lines and listen to all sides of an issue in order to make effective decisions as a legislator,” he said.

Ries’ main goals are criminal justice, education, and government accountability. According to the press release, Ries believes what Pierre needs is a researcher, a fighter and a listener.

“I also want to send a message to our youth in South Dakota that you can succeed as a young person in this state,” Ries said. “I hope to motivate them to stay in South Dakota to accomplish their goals. More importantly, I want to create change for the people.”

Devin Martin is a sophomore at the University of South Dakota studying media/journalism and political science. He is from Chicago, is the news presentation editor for The Volante and a news anchor for Coyote News.

