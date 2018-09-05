Player of the Pack: Mehana Fonseca

Mehana Fonseca (16) is a defensive specialist on the volleyball team. Molly Schiermeyer | The Volante

Mehana Fonseca is a kinesiology and sport science major and defensive specialist on the volleyball team from Aurora, CO.

Austin Lammers: How does it feel to beat a Pac-12 team at home?

Mehana Fonseca: It’s pretty unreal. Last year we played Hawaii and Utah and we kinda cracked under the pressure, but we had a ‘refuse to lose’ mindset when we got on the court.

AL: What’s your favorite dish at Cafe Brule?

MF: I love their prosciutto omelet for breakfast.

MF: What’s your favorite drill at practice?

LS: I love this game called Hand-to-Hand Combat. You play three-on-three and you have to get first contact with your hand. It’s really competitive and really fun.

MF: Do you have game day superstitions?

MF: I have to wear our black warm-up shirts and I have to wear a bun because every time I’ve worn a ponytail we’ve lost.

AL: Besides win, what’s the one thing you can do to make Coach Williamson smile?

MF: I tell her the story of when my science teacher called me a boy. She thinks it’s the funniest story ever.