Zubke and Booth elected into SGA executive office

Carson Zubke (right) and Hannah Booth (left) were elected as SGA President and Vice President Wednesday night. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

Carson Zubke and Hannah Booth were elected as the University of South Dakota’s new Student Government Association (SGA) President and Vice President Wednesday evening.

Results (out of 1300 votes):

Zubke & Booth – 55.46%

Yetter & Gehle – 26.84 %

Huizenga & Juffer – 18.38%

“We’re excited to get to work,” Zubke said.

“…To finally do what we’ve been saying we’re gonna do,” Booth followed.

“We’ve been talking about these things for six weeks and now we get to work,” Zubke said.

The pair’s campaign platform is ‘Impact. Cultivate. Empower.’ They aim to thread communication between organizations on campus so smaller organizations feel “just as important as larger organizations.”

With over 200 organizations recognized by the university, Zubke said their first step is scheduling a gathering of student leaders across campus.

“What we want to do is starting mixers across with student leaders across campus to share ideas and get that collaboration across campus… some sort of get-together with student leaders across campus to talk about what their expectations are of us,” he said.

They also want to continue their listening tour they began during their campaign, Booth said.

“With the listening tour we met so many students but I think we missed a chunk too, so it’s definitely important to go touch base with them and then keep bases with the orgs that we’ve already talked to,” she said.

Zubke said meeting with the administration and President Gestring is also one of their first priorities.

Booth said what motivated she and Zubke to run for SGA executive office was giving back to the university and its student body.

“One of the big things we said throughout campaigning is that USD gave us a lot before we decided to run and that’s part of the reason we wanted to run,” she said. “Giving back to the university that has given us so much already.”

When asked how they’ll celebrate, they answered simultaneously.

“We have exams tomorrow,” they laughed.

Zubke and Booth will be sworn into office March 12, the Tuesday following the conclusion of spring break.