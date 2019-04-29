USD pole vaulter Chris Nilsen involved in domestic dispute

Chris Nilsen vaults inside the DakotaDome during the 2017-18 indoor season. File photo | The Volante

No charges have been filed after USD junior pole vaulter Chris Nilsen was involved in a “domestic situation” with his wife, Kelly Vogel-Nilsen, on April 7, 2019, according to a report from the Vermillion Police Department.

At 1:08 a.m., a neighbor of Nilsen’s called the police after hearing a female yelling “help” from across their apartment on Elm St., the report stated.

Nilsen told police he had been drinking downtown at the bars and had “met up” with an ex-girlfriend, which sparked the argument between him and Vogel-Nilsen when he returned to their apartment.

Vogel-Nilsen stated she attempted to leave the apartment during the argument, but Nilsen blocked the door and insisted to continue talking. She told police she thought about calling 911, but ran to the window and yelled “help” instead, which prompted the call to police.

The caller reported Nilsen “restrained” Vogel-Nilsen with a towel. Nilsen and Vogel-Nilsen denied the claim.

The officer reported “redness and swelling” on Nilsen’s right hand. Nilsen said he “struck the wall with his fist inside the apartment” out of frustration.

Vogel-Nilsen claimed nothing physical took place and that she had sustained no injuries. Officers informed Vogel-Nilsen that they could not force Nilsen to leave.

After talking to police, Nilsen grabbed his shoes and spent the night at a friend’s house, according to the report. No further calls were made regarding the incident and no charges were filed.

The Volante received a tip about the events that took place on April 7 and reached out to both Nilsen and Nilsen’s wife for statements.

At 5:05 p.m., Kelly Vogel-Nilsen sent a statement to The Volante.

“The civil dispute between my husband, Chris Nilsen, and I was resolved by the time the police arrived,” she said. “It was a heated argument that got too loud and that prompted our neighbors to call the local police department to do a welfare check on us. They were legally required to take a report, there was absolutely no physical abuse that took place. I love my husband and we have a happy family and marriage together.”

Shortly after, Chris Nilsen sent his statement to The Volante.

“My wife Kelly and I got into an argument in which we raised our voices,” he said. “A neighbor called the police, and when the police arrived we were talking things over calmly. They took reports and left shortly thereafter. I love my wife and family, and I would never do anything to hurt them.”

The Nilsen’s son was not mentioned in the report.

As of April 29, the 21-year-old pole vaulter from Kansas City, Mo. is currently second in NCAA and worldwide pole vault rankings, according to GoYotes.com.

Lexi Kerzman contributed to this story.