Former Coyote basketball star Matt Mooney signs NBA contract

Former USD guard Matt Mooney dribbles during an exhibition game against the University of Sioux Falls on Nov. 4, 2017. Molly Schiermeyer | The Volante

Former USD basketball player Matt Mooney has agreed to an NBA contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mooney, who grad transferred to Texas Tech in 2018 and played in the 2019 NCAA National Championship game, plans to sign an Exhibit 10 contract in September. He had been deciding between signing with the Grizzlies or the Miami Heat.

The contract grants Mooney a spot on the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, if he does not earn a spot on the NBA roster following the preseason.

If Mooney is sent to the G League, his contract will be converted into a two-way contract, meaning he will be eligible to play for both the G League and NBA teams, according to KCBD.com.

The 6-foot-3-inch guard earned First Team All-Summit League honors in both of his seasons with the Coyotes while also earning Summit League Transfer of the Year honors in his first season. With the Red Raiders, Mooney earned Final Four All-Tournament Team honors at the NCAA Tournament to go with a selection to the Big 12 Conference Second Team.