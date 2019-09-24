Editorial: Support local businesses this D-Days season

USD Alumni, family members and current students will all come together soon enough to celebrate D-Days in all of its glory.

As D-Days quickly approaches, restaurants and bars downtown are preparing for their busiest time of the year.

As we near that special time of the year, we find ourselves reflecting on the importance of supporting local businesses.

According to the SBA, the United States is home to over 28 million small businesses – which amounts to 99.7 percent of all US businesses.

Why should you care about supporting local businesses?

It’s simple: when you spend your money locally, you keep your money local. When you spend your money locally, you’re giving money back to the community and to the people who live in it. When you spend your money at chain stores, you are putting your money into the pockets of corporate executives who quite frankly do not need any more money.

By supporting local businesses, you are bringing character to a world that is becoming increasingly commercial.

There is no doubt that a burrito bowl from Qdoba or a soup bread bowl from Panera almost always hits the spot, but local restaurants typically avoid the “one-size fits all” menu. Nowadays, it’s hard to find something unique. You can eat Qdoba and Panera at almost any time and in any place. Chain restaurants seem to have the same lists of foods with little variations, and when supporting local businesses, you are less likely to see things you always see.

By supporting local businesses, you’re giving more people job opportunities. The job market is tight these days, there is no doubt about that. But by shopping local, you are keeping a business open, ensuring people keep their jobs.

Local businesses also encourage community cohesion and well-being. Research has shown that communities with a larger share of local businesses have more social capital, stronger social ties, and higher levels of civic engagement.

For example, a 2011 study from the Cambridge Journal of Regions, Economy and Society found that areas with a greater concentration of small businesses have improved public health outcomes than those with fewer small businesses.

In a small college town like Vermillion, where half the population leaves for three months, D-Days and other major events are crucial in keeping local businesses afloat. Remember to support local businesses this D-Days, and to stay hydrated.