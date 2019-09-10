Two fire alarms reported at Burgess-Norton halls

Vermillion fire department responded to Burgess-Norton Tuesday. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

Vermillion fire department responded to two fire alarms at Burgess-Norton residence halls Tuesday night triggered by faulty smoke detectors on the first floor of Burgess hall.

Shortly after 9 p.m., steam from a shower set off a smoke detector. Sergeant Juston Sangster emailed the following statement to The Volante:

“The alarm was activated due to a faulty detector located in the bathroom. Facilities Maintenance is working on a solution to the issue.”

Students were told to avoid the showers after the first alarm as it was believed that the student’s hot showers triggered the alarm. Approximately 15 to 20 minutes later, the alarms sounded again. Housing staff said it was from Burgess first floor again.

A student had attempted to take a shower in the same bathroom and again set off the alarm.

Housing staff said maintenance crews potentially installed the wrong type of detector in the showers during renovations over the summer.