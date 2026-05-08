One last meet before conference

The South Dakota track and field teams hosted the South Dakota Challenge at the Lillibridge Track Complex on May 1-2. The team won 21 events over the two day competition.

The distance team led the way on the first day of competition, with the men’s 1500 and 5000 sweeping the podium. The men’s pole vault team also swept the podium, with former Coyote Eerik Haamer taking first place.

Sophomore Isaac Ochoa led senior Mason Sindelar and fellow sophomore Natnael Kifle in the 1500. Junior Piercze Marshall led sophomore Trevor Thomsen and fellow junior Levi Hill in the 5000.

Senior Quincy Warren and graduate Delaney Smith took first in the men’s and women’s hammer throw, respectively. Graduate Riley Ruhaak took first in the men’s 3000 steeplechase, and junior Jade Ecoffey took first in the women’s 3000 steeplechase.

The women’s pole vault team led the way on day two with a podium sweep, with graduate Marleen Mulla and sophomore Anna Willis tying for first.

Sophomore Ethan Baessler placed first in the men’s 100 and 200 meter dash. Senior Brandon Vander Sluis won both the men’s shot put and discus.

Freshman Maya Tedder won the women’s 100 meter hurdles. Sophomore Jaden Damiano led a top four sweep in the men’s 110 meter hurdles.

Junior Evan Janzen took first in the men’s 400, moving to second in the Summit League in the event. Sophomore Berkeley Engelland took first in the women’s 800.

Junior Maddie Olson took first in the women’s high jump. Senior Bennett Schwenn took first in the men’s long jump.

Smith won the women’s shot put after she won in the hammer throw the day before, followed by freshman Lillian Allison winning the women’s discus.

The team hosts the USD Twilight on May 8 before the Summit League Outdoor Championships and the NCAA First Round and Championships.

Photo Credit: Colton Tolly