Third times the Charm?

South Dakota football went 10-5 in 2025, making it to the FCS Playoffs and going to the quarterfinals. This all happened under first year head coach, Travis Johansen, after former coach Bob Nielson retired after nine years.

In early Feb., Johansen left South Dakota to become the defensive coordinator for Rutgers in New Jersey. Shortly after, Athletic Director Jon Schemmel announced former co-offensive coordinator Matt Vitzthum as the 32nd Head Coach of South Dakota football.

Vitzthum goes into his first year as the head coach for USD in 2026 with much to replace. Perhaps the biggest loss for the Coyotes may come at the quarterback position, as the team will need to replace Aidan Bouman. Bouman ended his career with South Dakota with the most wins as a Coyote in the Division One era, totaling 32 wins. He is also the record holder in passing yards, completions and attempts.

The biggest focus for Vitzthum over the summer and into the fall will be finding a new starting quarterback with three different players in the battle.

“The thing that we thought was most important as a staff is making sure that whoever that’s going to be, whether it’s Austyn (Modrzewski), Nevan (Cremascoli) or Jackson (Proctor), we want to surround him with a great group of people, so they don’t feel like they have to try to do anything crazy,” Vitzthum said. “Offensively, the only changes we’ll make is that the offense will be centered around our starting quarterback.”

A big hole has been left in the FCS after rival North Dakota State left for the FBS level, going to the Mountain West. However, Vitzthum doesn’t want to focus on who is and isn’t on the schedule.

“We have a complete laser-like focus on ourselves, and we know that if we continue to improve and we continue to just stick to what we believe in here, we’re going to put ourselves in a position to be there at the end of the year with the top teams,” Vitzthum said. “To create an environment at practice where that’s very competitive, it’s iron sharpens iron every single day. When we go into the (Missouri) Valley, and we know it’s going to be physical, we’re not outmatched. We’re prepared for those moments.”

After Johansen left, a second transfer portal window opened, but only one player left USD. Vitzthum created the environment in the locker room as to why so little players left.

“Your roster can be flipped, and guys that you were counting on suddenly have a change of heart, but we only lost one player in the portal in that second window, so super appreciative of that, ” Vitzthum said.

When it comes to the future, Vitzthum is looking forward to continuing to grow NFL level players at South Dakota.

“You commit to USD, you’re committing to a 48 to 60-month process,” Vitzthum said. “That won’t be easy, but if you believe in it, you grind through it and you stick to it, there will be opportunities at the end of it.”

South Dakota and Vitzthum open the season at home against Central Connecticut State, then play Indiana State in early October for Dakota Days. The Coyotes will play the Jackrabbits on Halloween in Brookings.