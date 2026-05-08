Coyotes take third at championships

The Coyotes men’s golf team competed at the Summit League Championships from May 3-5.

South Dakota started strong as a team on the opening day, going even on the day, the only team not to go over par. The Coyotes, at that point, held a two score lead over NDSU.

USD struggled getting it going on day two. However, with a score of eight over par as a team, it was the fourth best score of the day. The Bison were the only team to go under par on the second day of competition to sit at one over par overall, holding the lead.

Overall, South Dakota finished third behind North Dakota State and Denver at seven over par as a team. On the third day of the competition, the Coyotes shot one under par for sixth on day three.

The Bison won the title, scoring five under par, the only team to finish under par.

Junior Parker Etzel led the Coyotes individually, going four under par, finishing tied for first. Junior Cole Witherow finished second for South Dakota, tied at 12. Sophomore Jack Holtz came in third at tied for 14, and junior Joe Rohlwing finished fourth for South Dakota, tied for 25.

Rohlwing was named to the second team All Summit League before the meet kicked off.

The team will be back next school year with their fall schedule of invites and meets.