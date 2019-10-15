Driving etiquette from a Minnesotan

I’m just going to say what everyone is thinking: Iowa drivers are the worst drivers. Nebraskans are a close second.

Since I started working in Sioux City, I have gone back and forth with myself about writing this opinion. However, after multiple near-death experiences, while driving to and from work, I figured I would do the world a favor and provide you all with a few driving tips.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, “In some cases, once you have passed the vision screening and knowledge test, you will be required to demonstrate your ability to drive safely.”

Why are Iowans only required to demonstrate their ability to drive safely sometimes? Is that not something the state would want everyone to demonstrate?

In Minnesota, if you are under the age of 18, you are required to pass a road test to receive your driver’s license. You can take the test twice for free; if you must take the test three or more times, you have to pay a $20 fee each time you take the test.

Minnesota’s dedication to the safety of its inhabitants is, to say the least, heroic. I am licensed in the state of Minnesota, and it is for this reason I believe I am qualified to provide other drivers with these tips.

Speed up when merging onto the interstate

Please. For the love of God, stop slowing down when merging onto the interstate. First, it just doesn’t make any sense. The speed limit is 65 and you’re slowing down to 40. You’re not in a residential. Speed up. Second, you’re making this more dangerous than it needs to be. I get it. You’re being “cautious.” It’s not working. I’m sorry to break it to you, but merging onto the interstate going 40 when everyone coming behind you is going 65 is not safe.

Do you guys know what the zipper effect is?

If you don’t know what the zipper effect is, please look it up. It will change your life. When merging from onto the interstate, please, please, just leave a little bit of room for someone to get into the lane. I mean, for goodness’ sake. It’s not a competition; there’s no reason to accelerate abruptly to get ahead of the other drivers.

Speed up or get out of the way

I’ll admit it. Every once in awhile, I find myself tailgating someone who just isn’t driving fast enough for me. That’s why I drive in the left lane. The left lane is designated for faster moving traffic. Take a moment to imagine this: The speed limit is 65. You’re on I-29 heading to Sioux City. You’re in the left lane driving at a steady speed of 58 miles per hour. Don’t be this person.

When other drivers learn and apply these special tips to their own driving habits, the streets won’t be such a dangerous–and infuriating–place.