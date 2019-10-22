SGA: UPD director search down to seven applicants

SGA Senators look on as an update on the diversity committee is discussed during Tuesday's meeting. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

The director of the University Police Department retired in August and a committee has been reviewing applications from officers interested in the position.

Carson Zubke, Student Government Association President is a member on the committee and he stated at Tuesday’s SGA meeting that the pool of applicants has been whittled down from 30 candidates to seven.

“This is our regular search process we use to find new candidates on campus. We had a meeting last week where we narrowed it down to a handful of candidates that we’ll be interviewing this week,” Zubke said.

Zubke said there will be a student focus panel where students can meet the candidates and ask them questions about their qualifications and philosophy as an officer.

“It’s a whole process just to make sure we’re getting the best fit for the university,” Zubke said. “We want to make sure that the next police director is somebody who represents the student body well, but is also able to perform their job well.”

The job application was open to internal and external candidates.

Zubke also delivered an update during the meeting about a revamped diversity committee at USD.

“It’s a committee of university faculty, students. It’s just a committee that talks about diversity, inclusion on campus and how we’re living those missions and how we can continue to improve it and provide services for students to provide the best college experience,” Zubke said.

Zubke said that the committee went through a “restructure” this year, and it’s been split up into sub-committees. The first meeting was Monday.

“Our first meeting was yesterday, so there’s not a lot of details, like specifics yet,” Zubke said. “I just wanted to plant the seed, so people kind of know that’s something happening on campus.”

Neil Fulton, the Dean of the Law School and Larry Schou, the Dean of the Fine Arts Department, spoke at previous SGA meetings. Zubke said the dean’s forum will continue next week.

“We’re continuing to invite academic deans… just to talk about what’s happening in their colleges so senators can hear about that and have the opportunity to ask questions,” Zubke said.