Passing of USD student announced

The Dean of Students announced the loss of a student early Tuesday evening. According to the email, Viviana Akot, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Akot was originally from South Sudan, Africa and was a senior at USD. She was an active member of the Center for Diversity and Community and a Resident Assistant. Akot moved to the United States in 2005 and graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls.

The cause of death has not been released.

The Student Counseling Center will be available for student appointments. The Counseling Center may be reached at 605-658-3580 or walk-in hours that are available Monday through Friday 1-4 p.m.