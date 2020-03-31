Duffy receives fifth postseason honor

Ciara Duffy looks to pass against Oral Roberts in the Summit League Tournament. Bailey Zubke | The Volante

The Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award presented by Her Hoop Stats is named after a Rapid City, South Dakota native and current assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs. In the awards inaugural season, it goes to another Rapid City native, Ciara Duffy.

Duffy is one of four seniors on the No. 17/11 Coyote women’s basketball team and shined this season. This is the fifth post season award Duffy has earned. She garnered ESPNW’s Mid-Major Player of the Year, an honorable mention on the Associated Press’ All-American Teams and the Summit League Player of the Year.

Duffy was named a first-team Academic All-American for the second straight year and has been named to a part of the Academic All-American teams for the third time in her career.

Duffy scored in double figures in all but one game this season. She was also in the top 10 nationally in field goal percentage (50%), three-point field goal percentage (42.6%) and free throw percentage (80.8%). Duffy lead the Coyotes to their second Summit League title in school history.

Duffy averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists in her senior season. She is third all-time on USD’s scoring list with 1,793 career points and is the only player in USD history with 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists.

While her senior season may have come to an abrupt end on the court, the awards are piling up for the Coyote senior in a historic season for the Coyotes.