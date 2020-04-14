Police Blotter Highlights 4/05-4/11

Apr. 5

Officers responded to a non-injury accident. One driver was cited for rear-ending the other car.

Apr. 6

Officers responded to a noise complaint and found a juvenile in the area. The juvenile had been drinking and was taken home. Charges pending.

Apr. 6

Officers responded to a report of a disorderly male. After multiple attempts to get the male to go home, he was arrested.

Apr. 6

Officers responded to a fire alarm at an apartment complex.

Apr. 6

Officers responded to a call for medical assistance. Officers arrived on scene and cared for the patient until EMS arrived.

Apr. 7

Officers responded to a welfare check request. Officers located the subject and found them to be well.

Apr. 7

Officers responded to a 911 call with an immediate hang up. Officers made contact with the subject and found there to be no emergency or criminal activity.

Apr. 8

Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity. Officers located the subjects and discussed their activities. The subjects were released without charges.

Apr. 8

Officers responded to a report of a missing teenager. Officers found the teen soon after, and he returned home.

Apr. 10

Officers responded to a business for a report of stolen merchandise. Investigation continues.

Apr. 10

Officers assisted with a dog that had gotten away from its owner while on a walk. With the help of several nearby pedestrians the dog was returned safely to its owner.

Apr. 10

Officers investigated a report of a business violating Vermillion’s COVID-19 emergency ordinance. The report was unfounded.

Apr. 10

Officers investigated a request for welfare check. Officers’ investigation discovered the subject was out of Vermillion’s jurisdiction. Case information was relayed to the appropriate authority.

Apr. 11

Officers responded to a possible domestic fight. One female was arrested for a probation violation.

Apr. 11

Officers received information of a past assault. Case under investigation.

Apr. 11

Officers initiated a traffic stop associated with a suspicious activity call. Driver was found to be unlicensed. Charges pending.