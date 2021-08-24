New degree program at USD aims to grow health care workforce

The Community College of Sioux Falls (CCSF) will begin offering a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice (DNAP) degree program by summer 2023 in order to boost South Dakota’s health care infrastructure.

The DNAP prepares nurses to become Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). Duties of CRNAs include administering anesthesia and providing care to patients throughout the surgical, therapeutic, diagnostic and obstetrical processes.

“As the state’s only comprehensive School of Health Services, USD is uniquely positioned to offer the DNAP program,” USD President Sheila Gestring said in a press release. “This program helps meet South Dakota’s demand for nurse anesthetists, and our graduates will be prepared to take on leadership roles in a variety of health care settings and improve health care delivery.

With the partnership between USD and Sanford Health, this will continue to provide students in the DNAP program resources and experience within the healthcare field.

“USD and the Sanford Health system have worked together every step of the way in creating and developing this program, leveraging resources and expertise to fill a workforce need in the state and offer a program that is regionally competitive and affordable,” School of Health Sciences Dean Haifa Samra said in a press release.

With an increase in demand for qualified health care workers because of the aging population, more CRNAs will be needed to meet this demand.

“Graduates of this program will not only improve health care opportunities in South Dakota, but this career path is an excellent option for health care-focused students as the average salaries for CRNAs in South Dakota exceeds $165,000 per year,” Brian L. Maher, South Dakota Regents executive director and CEO, said in a press release. “It is a win for the degree earner and a win for the state.”