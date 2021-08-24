USD and VCDC host GatheRED at Thursdays on the platz

The University of South Dakota partnered with the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) as well as Vermillion NEXT—a young professionals network—to host an event titled “GatheRED” located at the Vermillion City Hall parking lot August 26 from 5:30 till 7:30pm.

GatheRED seeks to connect USD with the Vermillion community for an evening of activities and to promote wearing the color red. The evening will feature various live music performances such as The Sound of USD and local band Blue Rune.

“Through GatheRED, we are celebrating the connection between USD and the Vermillion community, and we celebrate welcoming new community members,” Nate Welch, president & CEO of the VCDC, said in a press release. “GatheRED is the perfect opportunity to show that in Vermillion we love to celebrate with red.”

The event will even include a guest appearance from Charlie Coyote as well as the USD spirit teams.

“Every year, USD is honored to host a Thursday on the Platz event during the summer,” USD President Sheila K. Gestring said in a press release. “ This year, we felt it was important to show that the communities are united in many ways, but especially in our love for the color red.”

GatheRED will also include giveaways, face painting, games, and more. Food will be provided for purchase by Heck’s Dakota Style BBQ, R Pizza, and Cow & Spoon ice cream shop.