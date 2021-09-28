Happy D-Days, Celebrate Responsibly

Happy D-Days, Coyotes.

With no D-Days game in 2020 and the world of COVID-19, there felt like there was no reason to celebrate. Now, with COVID-19 restrictions lifted and Indiana State coming to town to face the Coyote football team, it is time to rejoice.

Many students are going to celebrate by going to the game at the DakotaDome and cheering on the Coyotes, while others will be attending other festivities such as Yotes Got Talent, the pep rally, the street dance, the parade or other events throughout the week.

Regardless of how you celebrate, celebrate with responsible behaviors in mind. The Vermillion Police Department’s Twitter page always gives out fun interactions they have with students over D-Days, but you shouldn’t be the subject of one of those tweets.

Homecoming is always a time to celebrate the past and present. Alumni return to celebrate their alma mater and current students celebrate their school. School spirit is at an all-time high, but that doesn’t mean you should behave irresponsibly.

If you are over 21, enjoy your week. Go downtown, take advantage of deals at bars, have a good time with friends. Even with the fun of downtown, make sure to take the necessary steps to be safe and healthy. Don’t drink and drive. Be conscious of COVID-19—it is still here. If you are feeling ill, don’t go out. If you aren’t vaccinated, consider vaccinating and not going out until you are fully vaccinated.

If you are under 21, don’t go downtown. Yes, the atmosphere at the bars can be fun, and maybe you can get away with it any other weekend, but bars and police will be cracking down this weekend. There are other ways to celebrate D-Days without going to the bars and getting a minor-in-possession charge.

Nearly everyone is aware of the drinking culture surrounding D-Days. YouTube videos of D-Days partying have gone viral in years past, receiving thousands of views. Tailgating, house parties and day-drinking are all opportunities to have fun, but they are also opportunities for mistakes to be made.

We aren’t saying “don’t have fun,” “don’t drink,” “don’t party.” All of those things are great and memorable times. We are simply saying there are opportunities to do these things responsibly. Know your limits, take precautions like finding a designated driver—ahead of time—and hold each other accountable for being responsible.

D-Days is back. Celebrate making it through the tough parts of a global pandemic, but remember our responsibility as students, friends and community members.

Happy D-Days, Coyotes. Go Yotes.