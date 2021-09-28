Pi Beta Phi holds Sugar High Event

The Pi Beta Phi Sugar High philanthropy event included many sweets such as ice cream, candy, and lemonade. Many people came to the Sugar Rush event to support friends and family.

The Pi Beta Phi Sorority held the Sugar high event at Prentis Park Sept. 20, including many sweets such as ice cream, candy, and lemonade.

Kasey Tubbs, a member of Pi Beta Phi said they decided to hold the event to raise money for their philanthropy and that it is a fun event to raise money as well as support the Greek Life houses.

Pi Beta Phi’s philanthropic organization is Read>Lead>Achieve, promoting child literacy.

“We thought something with sugar and food was a good way to just get the campus out here and sell some ice cream and just raise money for that philanthropy,” Tubbs said. “When I’m in a sorority of 100, different people. There’s a lot of people to help me so everyone’s just done a really good job of supporting me through the planning process and I think it turned out really well.”

Many people came to the Sugar High event to support friends and family as well. Graham Leonard, a student at USD said they came out to support his sister.

“I came to the event to support my little sister, who’s a freshman and to see her at her first event for her sorority and this is my first time, and it’s been fun,” Graham said.

Not only were there people there but also pets there as well including dogs and rabbits. Kendra Bauermeister, came with her family and dog too.

“I have a lot of friends who are connected to Pi Beta Phi so I wanted to come out and support them and see what the event was about and I enjoy socializing with everyone,” Bauermeister said.

Pi Beta Phi members said they had a great time hosting the event. Tubbs said they have more events like this in the future.