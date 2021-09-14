Study Abroad opportunities available to USD students

The Gallagher Center hosted its annual Study Away Fair, which lets students learn more about opportunities to study around the country and world. There are also international schools where students can study abroad.

The Gallagher Center hosted its annual Study Away Fair Wednesday, giving students an opportunity to learn more about opportunities to study around the country and world.

Jessica Winterringer is the USD study abroad advisor for the Gallagher Center. Her job consists of helping students wanting to travel and study for academic and individual purposes.

“Students are potentially looking for new places and grad schools. We have a great program called the National Student Exchange, which allows one to exchange here in the United States,” Winterringer said.

USD is connected to several other schools across the country, allowing students to study at different schools in different places.

“If you’ve ever thought about living in California or going to grad school in New York… it is a great trial period to kind of see if you like it before you fully commit,” Winterringer said. “This program is great because you can either pay USD tuition or the in-state price. For example, Hilo, Hawaii is small school with about 3,000 students, but students are paying way less than they would at USD.”

In addition to the National Student Exchange program, there are international schools where students can study abroad.

Countries students have travelled include Australia, South Korea, Switzerland, England and Italy. The more popular the destination and the more tourist-like it is, the more expensive it becomes to travel there, Winterringer said.

Opportunities range from year to year within college. Students can travel any year of their academic career.

“I think sophomore and junior year are great,” Winterringer said. “Sophomore year, you still have enough free time within your schedule to take some general courses as well as electives. Once you get into your junior year, your courses are much more limited, and it is harder to find the exact coursework you need.”

Students can reach out the Gallagher Center to take advantage of the opportunities offered. The deadline to apply to study abroad for the spring semester is Oct. 15. More information about the Gallagher Center and appointment scheduling are both on the USD website.