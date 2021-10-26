Former Coyote Selected in NBA G League Draft

Former Coyote men’s basketball standout Tyler Hagedorn was selected second overall in the 2021 NBA G League Draft held Saturday.

Hagedorn, a 2020 graduate of USD, was selected by the College Park (Georgia) Skyhawks. The Skyhawks are the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. Hagedorn reported to training camp with the team Tuesday.

Hagedorn was a two-time all-Summit League selection in his time as a Coyote. Hagedorn was a part of the Coyote team that won the first regular season conference title in 2016-17. Hagedorn had a breakout senior season with the Coyotes, scoring 18.1 points per game and grabbing 6.9 rebounds. He also led the nation in 3-point percentage at 54.1%.

After playing a season abroad in Montenegro, Hagedorn returned to the U.S. to play for the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team this summer.

Hagedorn played with current G League player Matt Mooney when Mooney was with the Coyotes from 2016-18.