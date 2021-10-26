Volleyball completes sweep of Jacks with 3-1 win

Sydney Johnson | The Volante

The Coyote volleyball team faced rival South Dakota State for a second time this season Friday night in Frost Arena in Brookings.

The Coyotes earned a 25-14, 14-25, 25-15, 25-22 win over the Jackrabbits to earn the season sweep.

Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 19 kills to pace the Coyote attack. Sami Slaughter picked up 12 kills and Madison Harms 11.

Madison Jurgens tallied 42 assists and 11 digs for USD. The 11 digs put her over 1,000 for her career at USD. Brooklyn Bollweg tallied 12 digs and Lolo Weideman nine digs.

Crystal Burk led the Jacks with 17 kills and Chloe Stitt 16 kills. Jasmine Weidemann tallied 37 assists and Tatum Pickar 17 digs. Burk pitched in 12 digs and Stitt nine.

The Coyotes improve to 11-8 on the season and 8-2 in conference play. The Jacks fall to 12-9 on the season and 4-6 in conference. As the two schools start the second half of conference play, the Coyotes sit in a tie with Oral Roberts for third place and South Dakota State sits in sixth.

The Coyotes host Kansas City for their annual Pink Game at 7 p.m. Thursday. Oral Roberts, who is one of USD’s two defeats in conference play, is in town Saturday to face the Coyotes at 1 p.m.