LaCognata reassigned to National Music Museum

Starting Jan. 1, the National Music Museum (NMM) will have a new person assisting with collections. John LaCognata, director of bands for the Fine Arts Department at USD, is moving to the NMM to assist with transitioning collections from Julian Hall and the South Dakota Union back to the museum.

LaCognata conducted the symphonic and concert bands and taught a variety of classes in the department at USD. Faculty or adjuncts will be taking over LaCongata’s classes for the spring semester. Todd Cranson is going to take over the Symphonic Band and Kelly Coslet the Concert Band.

The move was announced in an email sent out by Dean of Fine Arts Bruce Kelley to faculty and staff for the College of Fine Arts and the National Music Museum, as well as students in the Department of Music. Kelley shared the email with The Volante, but declined to be interviewed at the time.

“John’s energy and expertise will be a welcome addition to their staff,” the email said.

LaCognata is not filling a currently open conservator position at the NMM. The email said the search for that open position will start after a new NMM Director is hired. The search for LaCognata’s replacement will begin in the fall of 2022.