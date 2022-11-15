Christmas Music Needs to Stop

This past weekend I made my way to Sioux Falls and my phone was dead so I was forced to listen to the radio. And to my absolute horror there were a bunch of radio stations playing Christmas music.

Now I understand there are very few Thanksgiving songs, and probably none of them should be on the radio but there should not be Christmas music playing before Thanksgiving has ended.

I like holidays having specific months, February is Valentine’s Day, October is Halloween and December is Christmas. But somehow Christmas has taken over November. Thanksgiving is not my favorite holiday. I don’t like turkey or football and try to avoid awkward conversations with the extended family. But Christmas should not be a part of November.

There are still about 40 days until Christmas day and we have been listening to Christmas music for the past week. I have no intention of listening to the same song over and over again for four weeks.

It is not that Christmas music is bad, it just isn’t good. There are a few distinct songs but most of the songs are so repetitive with the bells and the annoying snow references. These songs are also very catchy, and it’s not a good thing. I have already found myself humming “Here Comes Santa Claus” and it disgusts me. So many of these songs get stuck in my head, sometimes for hours at a time.

For some people, Christmas music causes stress. The songs start a countdown in your head because there is only so much time left to finish shopping, plan trips and see relatives you don’t want to. Christmas songs foreshadow the end of the year.

In general there are too many Christmas songs. They can be annoying and I do not want to hear them before the first of December.

The opening of “Jingle Bells” fills me with dread and I can’t be the only one who feels that way. Until December hits, I will be happily listening to the greatest hits of 2012.