The Brotherly Connection on the Court

Just like in high school, USD’s junior guard Paul Bruns and freshman guard Issac Bruns are playing for the same team.

Before the duo arrived at USD, the Summit League already knew the Bruns family name: Paul originally played for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks out of Grand Forks, N.D. during his freshman year of college.

During his time at UND, Paul averaged 14.8 points per game, helping him to win the Summit League’s Newcomer of the Year Award in 2022. Despite his substantial first season, Paul decided to enter the transfer portal, choosing to relocate to USD, further creating a conversation amongst both coaches and fans regarding the Bruns name.

During his first season playing for the Coyotes, Paul averaged a total of 8.9 points per game. It was also throughout the course of that season, that Issac committed to play alongside his older brother and Head Coach Eric Peterson.

Originating from North Sioux City, S.D., the Bruns brothers had been coming to watch Coyote games long before they began playing for USD.

“I would come to college games when I was younger and I would look up to them and wanted to reach that level someday” Paul Bruns said.

The Bruns brothers have since made it to the collegiate level, working together to live out their once childhood dreams.

“It’s cool to be able to play together,” Paul said. “(We) tried to be the best we could be and it just kinda worked out.”

They have never forgotten where they came from, the brothers frequently visit their home as it is only a short drive away from USD’s campus, allowing them to see family and old friends often.

“We’re able to have lots of friends and family come see us not being too far away,” Paul said. “We have two younger brothers as well, so we get to go back and see them play as well.”

The Bruns brothers currently combine for 17 points and six rebounds per game, Coyote fans will certainly be seeing more of this brother duo on the court.

