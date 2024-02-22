Summit League Championships on the Horizon

Swimming & Diving

The Swimming & Diving Summit League Championships are set to take place on February 21-24 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

At the start of the season, the Denver Pioneers were selected to finish first in both the men’s and women’s competitions for the Preseason Poll. Where Coyotes were selected to finish third in the men’s poll and second in the women’s polls.

The Coyote men’s top five rankings are graduate student Zachary Kopp is ranked fifth in 100 free. Freshman Joaquin Contreras-Fallico is ranked third and junior Adam Fisher is fifth in the 100 back. Junior Jack Berdahl is ranked fourth in the 50 breast. Fisher is ranked third and senior Grant Wolner is ranked fourth in the 100 fly.

South Dakota swept the top three spots in the 100 IM with fifth-year Mack Sathre in first, Wolner in second and senior Parker Sonnabend in third. Sathre ranks fifth in the 200 IM.

South Dakota ranks second in the 200 free relay, third in the 400 free relay, 200 medley realy and 400 medley relay and fourth in the 800 free relay.

Coyotes women’s top five rankings are junior Emily Kahn ranks second and first in the 50 and 100 free, respectively. Sophomore Camilla Brogger-Andersen ranks fifth and third in the 1000 and 1650 free, respectively. Sophomore Tatum O’Shea ranks fourth in the 100 back. Sophomore Taylor Buhr ranks second, third and third in the 50, 100 and 200 breast, respectively. Buhr also ranks first and fourth in the 100 and 200 IM. Freshman Gabbie Ahrendt and junior Christina Spomer ranked second and fifth in the 100 IM.

South Dakota ranks first in the 200 free relay, second in the 400 free relay, third in the 800 free relay and the 200 medley relay and second in the 400 medley relay.

Senior Stella Fairbanks ranks third in the 1M dive.

The Swimming & Diving NCAA Championships for the men are from March 27-30 at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI in Indianapolis, IN, and the women are at the Ramsey Center from March 20-23 in Athens, GA.

Track & Field

The Indoor Track & Field Summit League Championships are on February 23-24 at the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track and Field Facility in Fargo, ND.

The Coyotes were selected to finish first in the women’s Preseason Poll and the men’s team were selected to finish tied for first with the North Dakota State Bison.

Coyote’s top five rankings for the men’s are Junior Ken-Mark Minkovski ranks first in the 200-meter dash.

South Dakota ranks fourth in the 4 x 400-meter relay with a team consisting of Minkovski, sophomore Henry Grayson and juniors Thomas Nikkel and Luke Olson.

Junior Joe Lynch and sophomore Landon Olson rank first and third in the high jump and 67 and 91 nationally, respectively.

South Dakota sweeps the top four in the pole vault with senior Marshall Faurot in first and junior Eerik Haamer, Tre Young and Spencer Buley in second, third and fourth, respectively. The Coyotes also rank nationally with Faurot in 17, Haamer in 19, Young in 51 and Buley in 73.

Sophomore Bennett Schwenn ranks first in the long jump and 61 nationally.

Freshman Carsen Staehr and junior Jayden Green ranked second and fifth in the triple jump, respectively.

Sophomores Brandon Vander Sluis and Tristan Gray rank third and fourth in the shot put, respectively.

Gray also ranks fifth in the weight throw.

Junior Derek Eidsness and sophomores Noel Spence and Townsend Barton rank first, second and fourth in the heptathlon, respectively. Eidsness and Spence rank 73 and 90 nationally as well.

Coyote’s top five rankings for the women’s are as follows.

Junior Erin Kinney ranks first in the 60-meter dash and 29 nationally.

Junior Sara Reifenrath, Kinney and Jacy Pulse rank second, third and fifth respectively in the 200-meter dash, and Reifenrath and Kinney rank 72 and 78 nationally, respectively.

Reifenrath and Pulse rank first and third in the 400-meter dash and 35 and 50 nationally, respectively.

Senior Ella Byers and freshman Madison Brouwer rank third and fourth in the 800-meter dash. Byers also ranks second in the mile.

Junior Abrielle Jirele ranks fourth in the 3000-meter run.

Junior Averi Schmeichel ranks fourth in the 60 hurdles.

South Dakota ranks first in the 4 x 400-meter relay with a team of Pulse, junior Annalee Robinson, Kinney and Reifenrath. Ranking 25 nationally.

Junior Daniella Anglin and sophomore Matayah Yellowmule rank first and third in the high jump. Anglin ranks 23 nationally.

The Coyotes sweep the top five with juniors Marleen Mulla, Cassidy Mooneyhan and Jaidyn Garrett, freshman Kailee Swart and sophomore Alayna Falak ranking one through five, respectively. Mulla ranks fourth, Mooneyhan ranks 18, Garrett ranks 50, and Swart, Falak and senior Gennifer Hirata are tied for 71 nationally.

Junior Lauren Meyer ranks fifth in triple jump.

Senior Meredith Clark ranks first and sophomore Kinsley Ragland ranks fourth in the shot put with Clark ranking 51 nationally.

Junior Kenzie Campbell ranks third and 89 nationally in the weight throw.

Yellowmule ranks fifth and 50 nationally in the pentathlon.

The NCAA Championships are on March 8-9 and the first outdoor meet for South Dakota is the Clyde Littlefield Texas relays in Austin from March 28-29.