Five Coyotes Honored During Coyote Senior Nights

The men’s basketball team faced off against North Dakota State for their last home game of the season on Feb. 29.

The team’s only senior, Lahat Thioune, was recognized before the start of the game.

Thioune led the Coyotes with a career high of 31 points. He also had 11 rebounds, marking this his 12 double-double of the season. He shot 65 percent from the field and went five for five from the free throw line.

Junior guard Max Burchill put up 17 points and went five for six from the field.

The Coyotes led at the half 45-31. They continued their lead until the end, defeating the Bison 88-68.

The men will face off against Oral Roberts in the Summit League Tournament on March 8 at 7 p.m. in the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The women’s basketball team also celebrated senior night at their last home game. They faced off against North Dakota on March 2.

Seniors Morgan Hansen, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Madison Grange and Tori DePerry were recognized ahead of the tip off.

Junior guard Grace Larkins led with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. This marks her fifth double-double of the season.

DePerry put up 11 points and four rebounds for the Coyotes.

South Dakota led after the first quarter 15-9 with six points coming off of turnovers. North Dakota closed the gap to 29-25 at halftime.

Into the third quarter, the Coyotes went on a 15-2 run, extending their lead to 17. South Dakota led until the end of the game where they would win 65-54.

The women take on St. Thomas on March 10 at 12:30 p.m. in the Summit League Tournament.