USD Coyote Carnival Kicks off Dakota Days’ Long List of Events

As Dakota Days rounds the corner, Vermillion is getting ready for a week of excitement to start.

The Dakota Days Kickoff Carnival was hosted on Monday, October 7th. The Dakota Days Committee had many fun games and activities to get all the students excited for the rest of the week.

The first 100 students were able to get free corn dogs from the corn dog stand. In addition, the Dakota Days Committee organized a hotdog eating contest for students. Instead of eating the most hotdogs, they timed participants how long they could eat three hot dogs.

Games were going on for the two-hour carnival. Students could ride the mechanical bull, participate in a blurry goggle obstacle course, pie people, play cornhole, volleyball, and Kan Jam. There was also a stand to stuff a coyote and get face paint.

Ellie Hart, the Vice President of the Parade, is very excited for the kickoff carnival as well as the rest of the week’s activities. Hart wanted to be on the Dakota Days committee this year.

“I felt like it was a really fun opportunity to get involved during the best week of the year.” Hart said. She was thrilled to be able to help plan and attend the events.

“It’s a great opportunity for Vermillion as a community and student body to all get together and be unified to celebrate the tradition of Dakota Days and of the University of South Dakota,” Hart said. She is also looking forward to the alumni coming back to help celebrate this tradition.

Nearing the Dakota Days Kickoff Carnivals end, the royalty was revealed. “The purpose of Royalty for USD is to recognize all of the hard work that these candidates have put in throughout their time here at the university,” said Vice President of Royalty Abigail Bluvas. “Day in and day out these candidates have shown what it means to be a true leader and advocate for other students to look up to.” Bluvas is excited to be a part of a long-standing tradition that makes people happy.

For the rest of the week there will be events held each day. On Tuesday there was a Rise and Dine letting students get bagels, iced coffee, and mocktails.

On Wednesday there is a Coyote Campout at 8:00 p.m. showing “Back to the Future.” On Thursday, there will be a street dance, and on Friday the XIX Brewing Company will host Yote Floats with cornhole, music and a food truck.

Saturday, the parade will commence at 9:00 a.m., followed by the football game against UNI at 2 p.m.