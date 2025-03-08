USD Erases 11-Point Deficit to Knock Off Bison in Thriller

With their season on the line, the South Dakota men’s basketball team saved its best for last.

With 5:22 to go in the second half and an 11-point deficit, South Dakota was given a 4.6% chance to win according to ESPN analytics.

However, the Coyotes stormed back to stun the North Dakota State Bison, 85-84, in a thrilling Summit League Tournament quarterfinal Friday night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Chase Forte led the charge for USD, pouring in a game-high 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting. The senior guard also knocked down a crucial free throw with under two minutes to play, helping USD secure its first win over NDSU in the tournament since 2017.

“Credit to our guys, they kept fighting. Very easily could have given up on some of those runs, and just kept going, and that’s what we’ve been about all year,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson.

Isaac Bruns added a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Mayuom Buom contributed 14 points on an efficient 5-of-9 shooting. Buom was also crucial in offensive rebounding and second-chance points.

Moving ahead to the second half, trailing 75-64 with just over five minutes remaining, the Coyotes put together a rally many Coyote fans will never forget. Isaac Bruns drained a key three-pointer to cut the deficit to eight, and Forte followed with two free throws to keep USD within striking distance.

On the other end of the floor, the Coyotes fouled and forced a pair of free throws, where NDSU’s Tajavis Miller went 1-for-2. Forte went down the floor for USD but could not get a short shot to fall. The Bison quickly moved it down the floor, and NDSU’s Miller continued his hot night, hitting a short jumper.

However, the tides changed after this possession for the Coyotes, Forte took over and hit a three-pointer for the Coyotes to cut the deficit to six. The Coyotes then strung together their tough full-court press and forced the Bison into turnovers.

“The very first thing I put on the board to start the year was to trust the process. But what I say is when you trust it, it loves you back, and you have to be fully in on the press,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson.

On the next possession, Quandre Bullock hit a free throw. Forte then made another tough, contested layup while drawing a foul, cutting the Bison lead to one point.

This sequence electrified the crowd at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as the Coyotes were a free throw away from tying the game.

After an NDSU timeout, Forte missed the free throw to tie the game. However, the Coyotes’ press proved successful as Bullock got a backcourt steal and scored on the fast break, giving South Dakota its first lead since 2:46 in the first half.

On the other end, Bullock fouled and the Bison’s Andy Stefonowicz hit both free throws to give the green and yellow the lead once again.

Going back and forth in the last minute of play, both teams took turns fouling and shooting free throws. However, in the closing moments, Isaac Bruns knocked down a pair of free throws to give USD an 85-81 lead with seven seconds remaining.

North Dakota State had one final chance, as Andy Stefonowicz hit a deep three-pointer with one second left to make it 85-84. The Bison, however, could not get another possession before the final buzzer sounded, securing USD’s dramatic victory.

“Yeah, we went down, but we never give up,” Paul Bruns said. “Two years ago we lost a close game to NDSU here, and I think for some of us we didn’t want to let that happen again,” said Bruns.

Tajavis Miller paced NDSU with 26 points, while Masen Miller, who went 5-for-9 from behind the arc, added 19 for the Bison. North Dakota State, which led for over 36 minutes in the contest, couldn’t hold off USD’s late-game push.

The Coyotes advance to the Summit League semifinals, where they will face the top-seeded Omaha Mavericks on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.