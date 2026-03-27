A dive into London’s culture & history

The Political Science Department traveled to London, which was once the largest empire on earth, to learn about its effects on western law and global politics. Dr. Timothy Schorn, an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science, led the trip of 13 students.

The group was in London during spring break. The week was full of visits to different museums and exhibits, along with free time to explore the city. Some of the main places they visited were Big Ben, the British Library, Cambridge and the National Art Gallery.

Patrick Wadley, an international studies and history double major, attended the trip with the group. As someone who works in the USD Archives and Special Collections, this gave Wadley the chance to gain more hands-on experience with another country’s history.

“I really enjoyed visiting all of the major museums in London and being able to see the Rosetta Stone, famous paintings and foundations for the English world, such as the Magna Carta,” Wadley said.

Chloe O’Keefe, a senior criminal justice major, said that her favorite part of the trip was getting to experience the cultural hub of London.

“London is a spectacular place with it being a melting pot of diversity, energy, and constant motion,” O’Keefe said. “Its fast-paced environment and blend of cultures gives a unique sense of excitement. Being given the opportunity to be immersed in such a different and dynamic environment was an unforgettable experience.”

Wadley’s main takeaway from this trip was seeing the art history, ancient history and law that were the foundation for many western studies.

“This is hard to visualize outside of London, but once you go to a few museums, it is easy to see that the British have been setting the standard of much of academia based on their collections, interpretation and history,” Wadley said. “Additionally, it was very impactful to see the legacy of the center of an empire as shown by the diverse population that lives there, the collections in their museums and the fusions of food available that come from all around the world.”

This trip allowed students the opportunity to gain hands-on, real world experience, versus the typical lessons that they might learn in a classroom setting.

“Anyone can look at photos and read about the history and art of London on google, however getting to experience it firsthand created a better understanding and deeper appreciation for the culture and new environment,” O’Keefe said. “This experience made it feel more real and meaningful that sitting in a classroom or listening to a lecture couldn’t replicate.”