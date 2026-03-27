Films to hit theaters in spring

Multiple notable movie trailers were released during the week of March 15 through 22. Some standout film trailers included “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” “Dune: Part Three,” “Disclosure Day” and the live-action “Moana.”

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are scheduled to collaborate in three different movies in 2026. Below are a list of upcoming films, their release dates, genre, etc.:

“Super Mario Galaxy Movie”

Release Date: April 1

Runtime: One hour and 38 minutes

Genre: Animation, adventure and comedy

This movie is produced by Illumination and Nintendo. This film stars Chris Patt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Keegan-Micheal Key and Jack Black. This is the sequel to the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“The Drama”

Release Date: April 3

Runtime: One hour and 45 minutes

Genre: Romance and drama

During the week of Emma (played by Zendaya) and Charlie’s (played by Robert Pattinson) wedding, the happily engaged couple struggles with the unexpected spiraling of their relationship once Zendaya’s character makes a startling confession after a “secret-sharing” game.

“The Mummy”

Release Date: April 17

Runtime: One hour and 40 minutes

Genre: Horror and fantasy

The disappearance of a journalist’s daughter happened without a trace. After eight years, the daughter returns to the family making the reunion turn evil.

“Michael”

Release Date: April 24

Runtime: Two hours and seven minutes

Genre: Biopic and drama

Jaafar Jackson debuts his acting career by stepping into the role of his uncle. The film highlights Michael Jackson’s rise to fame and the complexities of his personal life that went along with it.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2”

Release Date: May 1

Runtime: Two hours

Genre: Comedy and drama

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reappear for the sequel. The decline of print media forces Miranda Priestly to meet with former assistant Emily Charlton, who has climbed the ranks of a powerful executive for a luxury group in order to receive needed advertising money.