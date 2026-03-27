Films to hit theaters in spring
Multiple notable movie trailers were released during the week of March 15 through 22. Some standout film trailers included “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” “Dune: Part Three,” “Disclosure Day” and the live-action “Moana.”
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are scheduled to collaborate in three different movies in 2026. Below are a list of upcoming films, their release dates, genre, etc.:
“Super Mario Galaxy Movie”
Release Date: April 1
Runtime: One hour and 38 minutes
Genre: Animation, adventure and comedy
This movie is produced by Illumination and Nintendo. This film stars Chris Patt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Keegan-Micheal Key and Jack Black. This is the sequel to the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie.
“The Drama”
Release Date: April 3
Runtime: One hour and 45 minutes
Genre: Romance and drama
During the week of Emma (played by Zendaya) and Charlie’s (played by Robert Pattinson) wedding, the happily engaged couple struggles with the unexpected spiraling of their relationship once Zendaya’s character makes a startling confession after a “secret-sharing” game.
“The Mummy”
Release Date: April 17
Runtime: One hour and 40 minutes
Genre: Horror and fantasy
The disappearance of a journalist’s daughter happened without a trace. After eight years, the daughter returns to the family making the reunion turn evil.
“Michael”
Release Date: April 24
Runtime: Two hours and seven minutes
Genre: Biopic and drama
Jaafar Jackson debuts his acting career by stepping into the role of his uncle. The film highlights Michael Jackson’s rise to fame and the complexities of his personal life that went along with it.
“The Devil Wears Prada 2”
Release Date: May 1
Runtime: Two hours
Genre: Comedy and drama
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reappear for the sequel. The decline of print media forces Miranda Priestly to meet with former assistant Emily Charlton, who has climbed the ranks of a powerful executive for a luxury group in order to receive needed advertising money.