Ryan Gosling’s journey to space

“Project Hail Mary” is the latest book-to-movie adaptation from the catalog of science fiction author Andy Weir, who is most known for the 2011 novel “The Martian” which was also adapted into a film in 2015.

This time around Ryan Gosling stars as Dr. Ryland Grace, a junior high school biology teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there. The film’s narrative jumps back and forth between Grace’s interstellar exploits and his previous life in the classroom.

The question many will be asking is how the cinematic translation compares to the source material. While Weir’s novel focused heavily on the scientific and mathematical component of the story, the film version instead chooses to highlight Grace’s internal emotions and character development. The science is still there, but it takes a backseat to the action.

The linchpin of the film is Rocky, a stone-like Alien that Grace encounters early in the first act. The friendship between Grace and Rocky is one of the central themes of the entire movie. Despite being introduced as a plot twist in the novel, Rocky was featured heavily in the marketing for “Project Hail Mary” and will undoubtedly be the favorite character for some viewers.

The soundtrack features a blend of 60s, 70s and 80s rock music. Fans of the book will know that The Beatles play a larger role in the story than one would think.

The cinematography by Oscar-winning Greig Fraser is where “Project Hail Mary” quite literally shines. The space scenes feature some of the best shots and colors of the 2020s. There is one scene in particular that will stand out to moviegoers.

Overall, “Project Hail Mary” will satisfy diehard fans of the book and first-time viewers who go in blind. While not quite as science-heavy as other sci-fi space films of the last decade, “Project Hail Mary” will charm viewers with a touching story and beautiful visuals.

I give “Project Hail Mary” four stars out of five.