Personality Profile: Michelle Turner

Michelle Turner, assistant director of the University of South Dakota Student Counseling Center has spent 18 years creating balloon art through her business, Red Bird Balloons,

Turner earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling with a psychiatric emphasis from Boston University. She chose the degree because she enjoys working with people.

“It’s honestly meaningful, and makes me excited every single day, so I love what I do,” Turner said.

At the Student Counseling Center, Turner helps provide mental health care. She said she enjoys working with college students because of their willingness to try new things and the opportunity to see their growth.

Before coming to USD, Turner was the director of a student counseling center in Georgia, where she also taught a first-year experience class. The class collaborated with the Boys and Girls Club for service. While watching YouTube videos about basic balloon twisting, Turner discovered she enjoyed balloon art.

“It brought so much joy, it didn’t matter the age, everyone loves a balloon,” Turner said.

After the class, Turner continued twisting balloons. Her business gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

During that time, Turner went for a walk and found sidewalk chalk that people had created for others in the community to enjoy. She then began wondering how she could make a difference in her community.

That weekend, she made six balloon sculptures and placed them around Vermillion. She posted photos of the sculptures on Facebook and explained that she set them up as a scavenger hunt.

“The response was overwhelming. People loved it. It gave them something to look forward to.” Turner said.

After receiving positive feedback from the community, Turner began creating balloon sculptures every weekend that summer. Several people nominated her for the South Dakota Hall of Fame, and she received the Act of Excellence Award.

When school started again, Turner had to reduce the amount of time she spent creating balloon art, but she continued making pieces frequently. Smaller pieces take her 10 minutes, while larger pieces can take an hour or more.

The largest piece Turner has created was an octopus sculpture representing her business in the homecoming parade. It ended up being the length of her car.

Although Turner does decor, sculptures are her favorite pieces to make because of the creativity involved. . She follows patterns for some of her sculptures but she is also not afraid to create her own designs.

“I can see them in a way that I just know how to shape them,” Turner said.

Turner said balloons represent a light in her life and hopes people remember that there are many beautiful things to find throughout the day.

“There’s always something to look forward to. Sometimes I think we need to remember that, ” she said.

Turner chose the name, Red Bird Balloons because the cardinal is her favorite bird . She created the business’ logo and does all the balloon work herself.