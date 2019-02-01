Death of USD student announced

USD student Kali Teasley passed away Friday morning.
Kali Teasley was a 2018 graduate and graduate student in USD’s doctoral program, specializing in audiology.
The cause of death was not announced.
The following resources are available to students:
- USD Counseling Center – 605-677-5777
- Dean of Students office – 605677-5351
- UPD – 605-677-5342
“Please keep Kali’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Kim Grieve, Dean of Students, said in an email sent to the USD community Friday evening.