Death of USD student announced

February 1st, 2019 Campus comments

USD student Kali Teasley passed away Friday morning.

Kali Teasley was a 2018 graduate and graduate student in USD’s doctoral program, specializing in audiology.

The cause of death was not announced.

The following resources are available to students:

  • USD Counseling Center – 605-677-5777
  • Dean of Students office – 605677-5351
  • UPD – 605-677-5342

“Please keep Kali’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Kim Grieve, Dean of Students, said in an email sent to the USD community Friday evening.

 

