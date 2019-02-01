Death of USD student announced

USD student Kali Teasley passed away Friday morning.

Kali Teasley was a 2018 graduate and graduate student in USD’s doctoral program, specializing in audiology.

The cause of death was not announced.

The following resources are available to students:

USD Counseling Center – 605-677-5777

Dean of Students office – 605677-5351

UPD – 605-677-5342

“Please keep Kali’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Kim Grieve, Dean of Students, said in an email sent to the USD community Friday evening.