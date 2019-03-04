Letter to the Editor: The lei is a symbol of inclusiveness and welcoming

Someone in South Dakota has their head stuck in a snowbank.

The lei is a symbol of our Aloha spirit in Hawaii, inclusive and welcoming. One individual’s objection to its use at a festive event is both patronizing and an insult to our island tradition. It is also a demonstration of ignorance about the cultural significance of the lei.

A lei is a floral arrangement given out of love and respect on any joyous occasion, honoring a new graduate, celebrating a birthday or simply welcoming a new visitor to our islands. It is part of who we are in Hawaii and we are happy to share it. Once this person gets thawed out perhaps they’ll come and visit us. We’ll put on a luau and I’ll be there to greet them, with a lei of course.

–Rep Bob McDermott, Hawaii State House of Representatives

