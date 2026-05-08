A letter from the Managing Editor: One last story

Like all things in life, things eventually come to an end. For me, my time with The Volante is concluding since I am graduating from the University of South Dakota this May.

When I first came to USD in fall 2022, I started off as a reporter/photographer. I mostly took photos at football and volleyball games, but I remember that the first story I wrote was about an Irish dance class that was offered at the Wellness Center.

Over time, I started to join the executive team of The Volante. First I was the Verve Editor, then Social Media Director, before finally becoming the Managing Editor for two semesters.

In total, I’ve written 39 stories for The Volante and taken more photos than I can count. I’ve enjoyed writing about more lighthearted stories, such as the theatre department’s performances, CABchella and USD sports wins.

However, I’m also proud to have written on more serious, hard topics, such as stories about how an ICE Detainee was returned home in Yankton, how the community held a candlelight vigil for Alex Pretti and how hundreds gathered for the No Kings protest. It’s those stories where I’ve pushed past my own personal biases and held my integrity as a journalist.

To our Volante staff, especially those on the executive team, thank you for your dedication each print night and for highlighting stories on campus and in our community. The Volante wouldn’t be possible with just one person, it takes all of us to build this newspaper and share our voices.

To the Editor-in-Chief, Nathan DeGreef, I am so incredibly proud of you. I’ve previously worked with DeGreef when we were co-producers for Coyote News in the Spring of 2025, so we’ve seen each other at our best and our worst. Nathan, you have turned this paper around for the better and I am so grateful for the time that I’ve gotten to see you grow as a leader, as well as be your friend.

I leave you all with one last thought. Everyone has a story to tell. It doesn’t matter how big or small it may be, every story is important, special and unique. It’s our job as journalists to share those stories with students, faculty and the community. It’s our job as journalists to highlight those harder stories that need to be told and highlight the issues in our nation. It’s our job as journalists to decide how to share the story, and it’s important to be as neutral as we can be, even when we do have our own opinions on those topics.

Here’s one last story, my story, with The Volante. While my time with this paper has come to an end, this won’t be my final time writing as a journalist. To everyone reading this, you have your own story to tell and it’s your decision how you’re going to tell it.