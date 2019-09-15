Coyote soccer drops fifth consecutive game to Eastern Washington

Junior midfielder Dani Brown skies to challenge a ball vs Eastern Washington. Peyton Beyers / The Volante

Eastern Washington (5-4-1) edged USD (1-6) 2-1 in double overtime on the Coyote’s senior day Sunday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

The loss is USD’s fifth consecutive, with all games decided by only one goal.

Prior to kick-off, the team’s seniors – Makenzie Burmeister, Amanda Carpio, Taylor Kelly, Taryn LaBree, Courtney Stodola and Kellee Willer – were recognized.

“This has been a class that has meant a lot to the program on and off the field,” said head coach Michael Thomas. “We’ve got some amazing young women that are going to go on to do amazing things in their life.”

Once kick-off commenced, an offensive struggle ensued for the first half as both teams failed to find the back of the net.

USD broke the draw 60 minutes in as LaBree slot home a pass from junior midfielder Alexis Mitchell for her first goal of the year.

The Eagles answered as senior forward Brooke Dunbar forced home a goal following a scramble in the box six minutes before the end of regulation.

Freshman forward Brooke Flores secured the game’s golden goal, hitting the open net in the 103rd minute of the game off a pass from senior forward Saige Lyons to secure the win.

The Eagles outshot the Coyotes 18-12 throughout the contest, nine of which were on target. USD committed 14 fouls on the defensive end to Eastern Washington’s nine.

“I think we just got a little bit unlucky,” Willer said. “It was frustrating. I thought we were playing well but the ball just didn’t get in the back of the net. But I think we played well together.”

Thomas said he believes the team is a step away from achieving favorable results.

“We’re playing well enough that we could get results, but we need to change that into playing well enough that we are going to get those results,” Thomas said. “I feel like this was probably the best 90 minutes of soccer we’ve played this season.”

The Coyotes will try to break the losing streak in Des Moines, Iowa against Drake on Tuesday.

“It’s obviously a little disappointing to lose on this day,” said Burmeister. “But I think we fought hard together, and we just have to keep our heads up and keep pushing.”