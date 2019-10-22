Athletic department rolls out new student ticket plan

USD announced its new football ticketing process to students in an email Monday morning.

There are three options for students to get their tickets for the week’s game.

The first option requires students to scan a QR code on posters inside the Mue n ster University Center starting Tuesday of game week. The QR code becomes available at 11:30 a.m. Students are required to fill out their email and name.

The second option is following a link posted on the official USD Twitter and Facebook accounts. The post will be up at noon on Tuesdays, where students are directed to the same form as they would if they scanned the QR code.

🚨 STUDENT TICKET TUESDAY: Enter your USD email address to claim your FREE student 🎟 to this Saturday's football game here > https://t.co/khoAHvtr8G pic.twitter.com/kGrw3mef0h — South Dakota Coyotes (@SDCoyotes) October 22, 2019

If students follow the QR code or link, they then need to get their ticket voucher. Vouchers are available for pick-up Wednesday in the MUC from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Students can also get their voucher by going to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center ticket office between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Students will still be required to bring their ID cards to swipe for Paw Points.

The final option is only possible if tickets are available after the vouchers are collected. The remaining tickets will be available immediately on gameday when the student entrance opens. Students can swipe into the game to claim a seat. If any claimed tickets go unused, those seats will open up once the game kicks off.