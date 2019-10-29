Individual struck by vehicle Monday night

Lexi Kerzman | The Volante

A University Police (UPD) officer called Vermillion Emergency Services for medical assistance after an individual was found with injuries on Cherry Street around 10 p.m. on Monday.

The individual was found in the 500 block of East Cherry Street with non-life threating injuries, according to Vermillion Police Department Captain Chad Passick. Passick said the individual was struck by a vehicle after investigation, and the vehicle was still in the area of the accident.

“The victim, who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was transported by ambulance to receive medical care,” Passick said in an email to T he Volante.

Passick said the driver received citations for a stoplight violation and failing to yield for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

A stoplight violation is a class 2 misdemeanor in South Dakota. The maximum punishment for a class 2 misdemeanor is 30 days in jail and/or a $500 dollar fine. Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk is a petty offense in South Dakota.

Vermillion Police Department declined to give the names of those involved.